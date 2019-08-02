TalkTalk Business MD steps down

Olson-Chapman served over 10 years with TalkTalk

TalkTalk Business managing director Kristine Olson-Chapman is to leave her position with the internet service provider.

Olson-Chapman departs as the business moves headquarters from London to Salford. The firm announced its move in November last year as “part of its strategy to simplify its operations”.

She served over 10 years with TalkTalk having began her career there as director of marketing in 2009. She held various roles in the organisation and was promoted to managing director of the business arm in April 2017.

Mobile News has reached out to Olson-Chapman for a comment.

TalkTalk CEO Tristia Harrison said: “We are sad to see Kristine leave after ten successful years, but respect her decision to stay closer to her family in London as the business moves our HQ to Salford.

“Kristine leaves TalkTalk Business in a strong position, with robust growth and a great management team. We will work together on a smooth transition and remain focused on providing a seamless service for customers.”