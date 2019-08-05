Exertis makes refurbished handsets play

Refurbished Samsung smartphones will be available from Exertis today (Aug 5)

Exertis has today (Aug 5) announced it will sell refurbished handsets for B2B, enterprise mobile and retail markets.

The distributor promises to deliver flagship quality devices for mid-range prices. It will initially sell Samsung smartphones such as the S9 with more brands to follow.

The handsets will come with the USB cable, wall charger, SIM tool and warranty information.

Exertis is looking to take advantage of the growing refurbishment market which is expected to grow to 2.6 million units in 2019 in the UK according to CCS Insight.

Exertis head of sales for 2nd Lifecycle Stephen Smith said “We are offering a very high quality, refurbished handset with a high level of service but at a compelling price point. There is a growing market for premium refurbished handsets which provide a superior finish and an alternative to inconsistently graded devices.

“In addition, our solution supports a more environmentally friendly approach to the mobile phone market where devices are being re-used rather than disposed of, as well as peace of mind for the customer and an “as new”, out of the box, flagship phone for mid-range money.”