Oppo signs patent deals with Intel and Ericsson to grow global business

Chinese vendor Oppo has confirmed that it has struck patent deals with Intel and Ericsson as it aims to boost global business.

It follows Oppo recently signing a patent transfer agreement with Intel that involves the transfer of 58 patents in areas related to cellular mobile communications technology.

In total Oppo has purchased the rights to over 500 patents from Ericsson to cover regions across the US, Europe, India and China.

In a release the vendor also revealed it has deployed 5G patents in over 20 countries and regions around the world.

Overall Oppo has filed over 2,200 global patent families applications related to 5G technology, with over 2,600 technical papers to 3GPP.