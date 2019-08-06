Sky Mobile launches GPS equipped smartwatch for children

The smartwatch is available from £10 per month with 1GB data

Sky Mobile has today (Aug 6) unveiled a smartwatch with GPS tracking designed for children aged between five and 12.

The Spacetalk Kid’s Watch is available now and costs £10 per month with 1GB data and unlimited calls and text. Unused data will be rolled over and parents can give extra data.

The MVNO states the smartwatch is designed with child safety in mind, packed with key features when used with a smartphone, such as: receiving calls from pre-approved contacts, send texts, disabling certain apps, location on demand, notifications when entering a safe zone and a school mode that switches off chosen functions.

Sky Mobile director Sophia Ahmad said: “The Spacetalk Kid’s Watch is the latest in a range of products from Sky to help keep children safe. With the new school term on the horizon, we wanted to reassure parents by launching a device which will help them keep an eye on their little ones, whether they are doing after-school activities or travelling to and from school alone.

“Keeping children safe is a key priority for Sky – we’ve also recently launched the Parents Guide on Sky Q, helping parents to make more informed decisions about choosing movies to watch, as well as Broadband Buddy, part of our Broadband Boost package, which helps families to manage their internet access in and out of the home.”