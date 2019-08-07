EE adds Amazon Prime Video and Gamer’s Data Pass to Smart Plan stable

Services join Music, Video, Sport and Roaming plans

EE has added Amazon Prime Video and Gamer’s Data Passes as swappable benefits to its Smart Plans.

EE launched the Smart Plans earlier this year, by which customers can swap between different benefits depending on their needs.

Amazon Prime Video is worth £5.99 and allows data-free streaming of Amazon Prime programmes. The Gamer’s Data pass costs £7.99 per month and allows gaming on Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, FIFA Mobile, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, as well as when streaming on Twitch, without using any extra data.

EE’s marketing director Edward Goff said: “Our Smart Plans have been a real hit with our 4G and 5G customers – providing them with the most flexible and personal mobile plans in the UK. Now we’re making these plans even better by working with a number of the world’s best entertainment providers to ensure customers can enjoy the content they love in more places when on the move.”

EE’s Smart Plans also feature Upgrade Anytime, allowing customers to upgrade their handsets whenever they want before the end of their contract, as well as EE Service packs, which include a customer handset lifetime guarantee, an annual device and account MOT, and a £10 discount on protective gear.