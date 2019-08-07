Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active2

Pricing and availability to be announced at Samsung Unpacked tonight (August 7)

Samsung has launched its latest smartwatch with the addition of the Galaxy Watch Active2.

The South Korean vendor said it has designed the watch to bring more customisation to consumers’ lifestyles and enhance their health and wellness.

It comes in a choice of two sizes (either 44mm or 40mm in diameter) and also two different styles, with a lightweight aluminium option or a premium solid stainless steel variant with a leather strap.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Watch Active2 can be personalised through a range of straps and watch-face options.

There is an even a feature that allows users to customise the watch-face to match what the user is wearing. This can be enabled by taking a photo of your outfit, which then prompts a choice of five different colour patterns, while the watch-face then changes.

Samsung IT and mobile communications division president and CEO DJ Koh said: “The smartwatch market is rapidly growing, and we at Samsung are excited to continually expand our presence in new and visionary ways.

“We have created a device that will enable consumers to take control of their health and wellness, and seamlessly flow between their devices and connect across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, making their lives easier and better.”

Both models feature AMOLED displays and has LTE connectivity so users can make or receive calls through the watch.

Wellness

The Galaxy Watch Active2 also has a number of health and wellness features that can provide insights into diet, exercise, mental health and sleep.

In total users can track more than 39 workouts, of which seven are automatically activated including; running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts.

Users can also monitor stress levels through Samsung Health, which is Samsung’s health and wellness app.

Other Samsung services are also integrated with the watch, such as Samsung Health, SmartThings and SamsungPay.

Availability and pricing of the Watch Active2 has not yet been confirmed by Samsung.