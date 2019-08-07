Trinsic strikes IoT deal with Vodafone to connect Volvo cars

The deal sees Trinsic connect all new Volvo cars in the UK to the Vodafone network

Vodafone Total Communications partner Trinsic has struck a five-year partnership with Vodafone to sell Internet car solutions to car manufacturer Volvo.

All new Volvo cars made in 2020 sold in the UK will be installed with a Vodafone SIM, preloaded with 100GB data for 365 days for free. Customers can then top up the SIM after a year. Users can use the data in 44 countries. In 2018 Volvo sold 642,000 cars globally, the most in its history. Over 50,000 was sold in the UK.

The SIM provides internet access for up to eight devices, and apps that are built into the car’s touchscreen including Spotify, Google Local Search, Yelp, Park and Pay, Weather and WikiLocation.

Real time traffic information is gathered and displayed on the navigation screen, and alerts are given when a nearby Volvo’s hazard lights are triggered, and if dangerous driving conditions are ahead.

Volvo UK commissioned Trinsic to create a new platform with support from Vodafone, to supply prepaid SIM cards with 100GB of data, including a customer portal, top-up tariffs, payment facilities and customer support services.

The project was in development for over two years with over half a million connected cars analysed to provide suitable data packages.

Disruptive

Trinsic MD Darren Webb said: “Our partnership with Vodafone is unique and enables us to apply our innovative thinking and disruptive approach to the global IoT market.

“We are able to recognise the potential of new opportunities, not always apparent, that present themselves by nurturing long-term strategic relationships with our partners and clients.

Vodafone business head of indirect IoT and vertical sales Patrick Razavet added: “This is another fantastic example of how the power of partnership with Vodafone Business can create new and innovative solutions in the world of IoT.”