All MNOs ranging new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range

Sky Mobile is also offering new device range

Last night (August 7) at it’s Galaxy Unpacked August event, Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 device series, and this morning the device is available to pre-order from all four UK MNOs, as well as Sky Mobile.

In the channel, Data Select has announced that it is offering the device for pre-order.

Samsung revealed three models in the series: the Note 10, the Note 10+, and the Note 10+ 5G. The design of the series hews much closer to that of Samsung’s Galaxy S series than previous iterations. CCS Insight chief of research Ben Wood said: “To the casual observer it is increasingly difficult to tell Samsung’s premium Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices apart. This is in stark contrast to early generations of the Note devices which looked very different to their Galaxy counterparts. This underlines the growing challenge that all smartphone manufacturers face when trying to differentiate their products from those of rival smartphone makers or when differentiating specific products within their own portfolios.”

The devices come with an S Pen stylus, and has Link to Windows directly integrated into its Quick Panel, allowing users to connect to their Windows 10 PC. It can also be fully charged in 30 minutes.

The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2280 x 1080 pixels, and weighs 168g. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with a 3,500mAh battery, and has 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It’s processor is a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor. It has a triple rear camera, with a 16MP ultra wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens, with a 10MP front camera.

The Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, with 3040 x 1330 pixels, and weighs 196g. It also runs on Android Pie, on a 4,300mAh battery, and has 12GB RAM, with either 256GB internal storage or 512GB depending on the model. It has a dual sim slot which can contain two Nano SIMs or one Nano SIM and a MicroSD card up to 1TB. It has the same camera as the Note 10, with an added DepthVision Camera.

Both devices will come in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black colours, and is available to pre-order from O2, EE, Vodafone, Three and Sky Mobile ahead of its launch on August 23.

EE’s director of devices, partnerships and business development Sharon Meadows said: “Our customers have the widest choice of 5G smartphones in the UK, and the Note 10+ 5G adds another impressive flagship device. Its WQHD+ display, powerful processor and local memory mean customers will be able to make the most from streaming and downloading content over 5G – taking productivity to new heights with blistering speeds, even in the busiest places, on our new 5G network.”