AO expands portfolio with launch of AO Mobile

AO World acquired online retailer Mobile Phones Direct in December 2018

Online electronics and appliances retailer AO has launched a website dedicated to its mobile offering.

The website, which has been launched today (August 8) will feature an extensive choice of handsets from a number of vendors with plans available through the big four operators.

AO Mobile is run by Mobile Phones Direct, who originally set up as a high-street dealer in 1992

MPD were acquired by AO World in December last year, as the retailer identified a gap in its wide portfolio of electronics.

AO founder and chief executive John Roberts has hailed the launch as a “gamechanger for customers”.

“Customers tell us that they find buying mobile and connectivity complicated. From today, we’re making it easy to choose what’s best for them with easy-to-understand pricing and fantastic service.

“We can make it cheaper because AO Mobile customers don’t have to pay for hundreds of high-street stores with thousands of sales staff.”

Some of the deals include the Samsung A10 on a Vodafone tariff for £24 per month, the Huawei P30 Lite for £29 through EE, or an exclusive O2 deal for the Samsung Galaxy S10 for £55 per month with 120GB of data.

This month AO Mobile customers can also receive a digital reward card that comes with £250 pre-loaded to spend online at AO.com.