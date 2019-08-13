Excalibur Communications raises £30,000 for charity

The 14 person Excalibur team conquered three mountain peaks: Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike

Swindon-based dealer Excalibur Communications raised £30,000 for charitiy by undertaking the Three Peaks challenge.

The 14 person team scaled three of the largest moutains in the UK, each representing a chosen charity; Ben Nevis – Wiltshire Air Ambulance, Scafell Pike – Jessie May and Snowdon – Bristol Children’s Charity.

The team began their quest on Ben Nevis at 6:30am on Saturday 3rd August, completing it by 6:18am on Sunday 4th, at the base of Snowdon completing the Three Peaks challenge in under 24 hours.

Around 26 miles was travelled by the team, 3,064 metres climbed and 462 miles of driving to and from the three peaks. Staff who didn’t take part in the challenge raised money through fundraising.

Excalibur CEO Peter Boucher (fifth from right) said: “This has been the hardest physical challenge that most of the team has ever undertaken, including myself. Climbing for three fantastic causes chosen by the Excalibur team was a huge motivator and benefits our charities to the tune of £30,000. With over a third of the company actively involved, Three Peaks is a great example of how well we work as a team.”