Yboo’s Martyn Gould to appear on Dragon’s Den

Gould aims for consumer exposure alongside mogul investment

Yboo, the Huddersfield-based mobile data comparison service, will appear on the BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den.

CEO and founder Martyn Gould will appear in front of the Dragons, in search of a £250,000 investment for a 2.5 per cent stake in the business.

Gould hopes the appearance will give Yboo the double benefit of financial investment and consumer awareness.

He said: “We’ve had an incredibly exciting year so far. Not only have we relocated offices to a larger premises in the centre of Huddersfield, helping us to attract new talent and work more collaboratively, launched our Insights Portal, partnering with major mobile operators to bring them insights into consumer behaviour, but we’ve also received investment from Australian technology accelerator Black Nova, their first partnership with a UK based business.”

Black Nova Group announced a six-figure investment in Yboo last month as it looks to enter international markets, starting in Australia.

Gould added: “Dragons’ Den provides us with a chance to pitch yboo to five of the UK’s leading investors, but also demonstrate to consumers exactly what our business is about. We can’t wait to see what people think and hear all the feedback once the episode has aired.”

Dragons’ Den airs on Sunday August 18 on BBC Two at 8PM.