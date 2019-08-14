Samsung opens Kings Cross hub to showcase innovation

Samsung smartphones and devices are present for users to test out

Samsung has opened up an experience centre in Kings Cross as it looks to showcase its latest innovations and collaborations to Londoners.

The hub which is called Samsung KX, opened for the first time on July 31 and is located within Coal Drops Yard, a shopping district in Kings Cross.

A number of free interactive experiences are available for people to drop in an experience including a digital driving experience called ‘Digital Cockpit’ which explores the future driving capabilities.

Passers-by can also participate in film nights and gaming tournaments on a 10 metre-wide Samsung curved screen, plus take part in ‘cocktail masterclasses’ in Samsung’s connected kitchen.

There is also Galaxy Graffiti, DJ Galaxy, AR Message Tree and 3D Me and Collage Me, which all encourage people to be creative.

Innovation: Samsung’s new experience centre in Kings Cross

Samsung Electronics Global CMO Y H Lee said: “With Samsung KX, we are creating a brand new space for the local community, but we’re going about it in a unique way.

“This destination will be an incredible blend of local culture, face to face learning and innovation. We have redesigned our brand experience spaces to give consumers what they want – more dynamic, flexible locations where exploration is endless, and Samsung KX is a place where infinite possibilities are made real.”

There is also a cafe at the hub and a support lounge where KX support staff can provide live product tutorials, free device health checks and product repairs.