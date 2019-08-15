Kondor and O2 partner to reduce packaging waste

Measures include box size reduction and elimination of plastic in packaging

Kondor has announced an initiative with O2 to remove all single use plastics from their branded accessory products by the end of this year.

The Dorset-based distributor has estimated that removing single use plastics from O2’s branded accessories’ packaging will save over 974kg in the first year.

It has reduced the dimensions of the accessories’ boxes, removed the plastic window displaying the product and replaced the plastic box hook with a cardboard one, and added messaging on the box highlighting how best to recycle the product and its packaging.

Kondor’s head of marketing James Murphy said: “Being a company based on the coast, the problem of plastic pollution is at the forefront of our minds. O2 has been extremely supportive and receptive to creating more sustainable packaging.

“We have been working on sourcing biodegradable and compostable options to replace plastics. Creating more eco-friendly packaging is a great example of the value-added services that we can provide for our brands and one which clearly resonates with manufacturers and consumers.”

O2’s accessory portfolio manager Robin Bartlett added: “Consumers are ever more eco-aware, caring about how and where their products and their packaging are produced. Reducing our environmental impact through a more innovative approach to our packaging and the materials used is just as important as providing our customers with great products. We were delighted to work with Kondor on this initiative.”