Vodafone strengthens Wasps partnership and brings 5G to the Ricoh Arena

Vodafone launched its 5G network on July 3

Vodafone has strengthened its partnership with Wasps through a sponsorship deal with the Ladies rugby team that will also bring 5G to the teams Ricoh Arena ground.

The partnership was announced today (August 15) and will see the Vodafone logo branded on the kits of each side ahead of the 2019/20 season.

It follows Vodafone recently announcing sponsorship deals for the Wasps mens team and the netball teams.

In addition, the Wasps’ Ricoh Arena home will be equipped with the latest 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which means the stadium will become one of the first stadiums in the UK to receive 5G.

The ground will also host a Vodafone Business Lounge for Vodafone business customers to experience the benefits of 5G. The lounge is one of only two outside Vodafone’s Newbury headquarters.

Last month during Vodafone’s 5G launch in London, the operator demonstrated its 5G capability through using haptic technology.

The demonstration saw Wasps player Will Rowlands tackle his teammate Juan de Jongh, despite being 100 miles apart, with 5G transferring the impact of the tackle.

So far Vodafone has launched 5G in 15 UK towns and cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow.

There are plans to roll out 5G to seven further areas by the end of the year including; Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Portsmouth, Reading, Southampton and Warrington.