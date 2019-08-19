Samsung has edge in 5G battle after early start

5G is available across a number of UK cities with further rollout expected by the end of the year

Samsung has the edge in the 5G battle following the launch of its second 5G handset this year – the Galaxy Note 10 5G.

It follows the release of the Galaxy S10 5G earlier this summer through EE and Vodafone, which was one of the first 5G enabled smartphones in the UK.

During the Galaxy Unpacked launch the vendor revealed three phones as part of the line-up with the Note 10, Note 10+ along with the Note 10 5G.

Speaking to Mobile News Samsung technology and services strategy director for innovation Kate Beaumont hailed the vendors position in the 5G arena.

“Despite 5G not being readily available, launching early has been important for Samsung. It allows us to get in early and gain an understanding of how customers use their phones and building on from this.

“We’re already on our second 5G device launch and we’ve got another two planned for this year. 5G provides opportunities to work on partnerships and build on some case studies.”

As with the launch of the Galaxy S10 series earlier this year, Samsung released various models of the Note 10, with different sizes available. According to Beaumont this was done to widen the target audience.

“Releasing three iterations of the Note 10 has enabled us to go more mass market. We believe that having a smaller variant would appeal to more customers and like the S10 range earlier this year we want to offer a range of choice across different price-points.”