Three launches 5G with unlimited broadband service

The service is wireless offering an alternative to fixed-line broadband

Three has today (Aug 19) launched its 5G network in London and is now selling 5G broadband as an alternative to fixed-line services.

It costs £35 per month on a 24-month contract, offering unlimited data in the home, and “fibre-like, ultrafast speeds”. Multple 4K video streams and online video games can be played at the same time claims Three.

An engineer visit is not needed, customers can get same day delivery for the router which simply needs to be plugged in and turned on to start working.

Three CEO Dave Dyson (pictured) said: “Three’s 5G is going to revolutionise the home broadband experience. No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same day delivery option. It really is the straightforward plug and play broadband that customers have been waiting for.”

CCS Insight chief of research Ben Wood said the operator is in pole position to lead in 5G due to the “optimal” spectrum it holds to roll out 5G.

“This is a first toe in the water for the 5G service and I guess we’ll really find out what Three can offer when the wider 5G network is turned on and you can use it with a smartphone.”

“Now Vodafone UK has jumped on the “unlimited” bandwagon Three will have to work extra hard to differentiate its 5G offer. Expect to hear a lot more about its spectrum holding and strong base of data hungry users in coming months.”

UK 5G cities

Three will connect 25 cities in the UK to 5G by the end of the year. The operator will range the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G and Note 10+ 5G at a later date this year.