Data Select grows rugged portfolio as it becomes UK distribution partner for AGM

AGM becomes Data Select’s second rugged vendor partner

Data Select has announced the expansion of its rugged handset portfolio as it becomes the UK distribution partner for AGM Mobile Devices Europe, the European arm of the Chinese rugged device manufacturer.

AGM joins Polish manufacturer Hammer in Data Select’s rugged stable as it looks to strengthen its place in the market after ceasing to work with Bullitt Group earlier this year.

Data Select will range AGM’s X3 and A9 JBL phones, and will offer its B2B customers a free floating case alongside devices when they become available on August 28.

The manufacturer, founded in 2008, claims to hold the number- one position in the Chinese rugged market, and has its own rugged testing standard called the outdoor environments performance test.

Data Select’s head of vendor relations and companion products Kelly Cowan-Johnson said: “We onboarded Hammer for lower-end devices retailing between £89 and £300, and we saw a gap in the market for the higher retail price points for rugged devices.” The X3 retails at £499.99 and the A9 JBL rat £279.99.

“The rugged market is growing. People are looking for a rugged device, but they’re also looking for something slim,” added Cowan-Johnson. “With AGM their USP is a slim body, and they’ve started a collaboration with JBL. So it’s a different proposition to what we’ve done with Bullitt and Hammer.”

AGM Mobile Devices Europe CEO and co-founder Robert Pryke said: “Data Select was an obvious distribution partner for AGM due to its expert rugged knowledge, and broad B2B and retail installed base. We look forward to taking the AGM brand out to the UK channel throughout 2019 and beyond.”