Data Select loses Nuu in major revamp of European structure

The Hong Kong-based manufacturer is looking to refocus its sales strategy after challenges in UK

Hong Kong-based manufacturer Nuu Mobile has cut ties with its main UK distribution partner Data Select and seen its headcount in the country cut in half as part of a major revamp in the UK and Europe.

The company now has just four employees in the UK. However, Nuu has also recruited four new in-country managers to handle European sales. Data Select confirmed it is no longer working with the firm.

The vendor’s moves follow the appointment of ex-Motorola and Alcatel sales manager Noour Ali Zehgeer as EMEA sales director in May. He was previously in charge of Middle East and Africa sales.

“Targets for the UK were not met,” Zehgeer told Mobile News. “Our chairman decided there should be a changing of the guard and focus. We have decided to sell more direct to customers through Amazon and are on a push with independent retailers.

“But we have not cut down our staff number. We have hired four new European country managers. We need to be in more countries to grow, and we need staff to do that.”

The last few months have seen EMEA director Nolan Newman resign, while UK channel manager Sid Abey, head of sales and marketing Vijay Anand, and consultant Daniel Readman did not have their contracts extended.

“I don’t blame Data Select for our lack of support in the UK”, added Zehgeer. “Unfortunately, our last head of operations in the UK does not have a background in the mobile industry. If the priest is not a Christian, how can he deliver a sermon in the church?”

Nuu is looking to refocus its sales strategy after “challenging times in the UK”, said Zehgeer. Hong Kong-based parent firm Sun Cupid Technology is believed to have ordered the restructure.

Zehgeer expects the UK and Europe to eventually contribute $30 million each to annual revenue. He claimed that Amazon’s involvement has recently resulted in sales soaring from £5,000 per month to £50,000 in the UK. Half a million units have been shipped in the EMEA region since January, though Zehgeer declined to disclose UK sales.

Nuu plans to expand into more markets in Eastern Europe shortly, entering Georgia and Azerbaijan this month, followed by the Czech Republic, Macedonia, Russia and Ukraine.

Nuu Mobile began operations in 2010 after current owner Sun Cupid Group and US firm Noetic struck a partnership to launch Nuu. It sells budget smartphones under £200, having begun sales in 2012.