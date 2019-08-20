Data Select’s Tour de Select raises money against deadly conditions

Funds going to brain tumor and mitochondrial disease charities

Data Select’s charity spin bike ride smashed past its distance target as it looks to reach its fundraising target for charities dealing with brain tumors and mitochondrial disease.

Le Tour de Select saw 36 participants cycle for an hour each over nine-hour daily sessions on four bikes. They cumulatively cycled 4,397km, ahead of their target of 3,480km, which is the same distance as the Tour de France, inspired by 2019 being the 100th anniversary of the cross country race’s yellow jersey.

The funds raised are going to the Peter Jones Foundation in support of charities Brain Tumor Research and The Lily Foundation; so far £4667.91 has been raised out of a target of £5,000.

Over four days from July 29 to August 1, riders from Data Select took to the spin bikes to help reach the distance, as well as employees from fellow Network House-based businesses Brandpath, Truly, Jessops, PJ Investment Group and PRS&, alongside representatives from Data Select vendors including Samsung, Doro, TCL, Hammer and Oppo.

Data Select CEO Fergal Donovan said: “Le Tour de Select was a great opportunity to bring the businesses at Network House together as well as taking on a big challenge for two very worthwhile causes, whilst having fun with our brand partners. We are very grateful to Gym Jedi Consultancy for providing the spin bikes and to The Marlow Club who provided free access to all employees with the chance to take part in classes and use the gym all week!

“We are really thankful to everyone who took part in our recent challenge to help raise this amazing amount which is nudging closer to our target of £5,000,” he added.