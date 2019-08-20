EE Smart Plan customers can now stream Spotify without using data

Smart Plan customers can also use Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal without depleting data

EE has added Spotify to its Music data pass, allowing customers with a Smart Plan tariff to use the app without using data.

The Music Data Pass can be purchased seperately for those not on a Smart Plan for £7.99 per month. Those on a Smart Plan can swap out the current pass they have and activate the Music Pass through the EE app.

Other passes and apps available are:

Video Data Pass – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player and MTV Play, BBC iPlayer and YouTube

Gamer’s Data Pass – Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, FIFA Mobile, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, as well as when streaming on Twitch

Roam Further – allows roaming in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand

Amazon Prime Video

BT Sports App

Smat Plan customers can also upgrade their contracts at any time.