Vodafone not offering “true” 5G according to O2 CEO

The claim comes after Vodafone launched 5G with a range of unlimited deals

O2 CEO Mark Evans has said Vodafone customers are not getting a true 5G experience, highlighting the operator’s new unlimited but throttled data packages.

Vodafone, which launched its 5G network on July 3, is selling three tiers of 5G contracts: Unlimited Lite from £23 per month (up to 2Mbps), Unlimited from £26 (up to 10Mbps) and Unlimited Max from £30 – which yields Vodafone’s fastest possible speed, though a solid number is not stated.

In an exclusive briefing to talk about O2’s recent financial results at the Haymarket Hotel in London, Evans said “I’m not sure I would interpret Vodafone as being progressive.”

He said: “They (Vodafone) have launched three price points for unlimited data. One could say 2Mbps would correspond to a 3G service, 10Mbps is broadly a 4G service and £30 is for ‘fastest’. Remember those are capped speeds at 2Mbps and 10Mbps.

“I thought Vodafone’s launch was simple, clever and effective. But if you contrast that with advertising standards in fibre broadband, where people talk about the theoretical speed one might get, I thought the rules were tightening on that. I don’t know where ‘up to’ sits.

“Customers haven’t really got a 5G experience at 2Mbps; it’s 3G. But I give credit to Vodafone for making a fundamental shift change in pricing and tariff.”

A Vodafone spokesperson said: “We conducted many months of research before launching our tariffs. We look forward to seeing O2 follow our lead.”

Three chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell added: “Three will be the only operator offering ‘real’ unlimited 5G to consumers with unrestricted speeds.” Three has pledged that it won’t charge a premium for its 10 million customers. EE was reached for comment.

There have, meanwhile, been positive reactions to Vodafone’s 5G launch. Onecom CEO Ben Dowd said Vodafone’s unlimited 5G packages “moves us to a new era in which speed and experience become more important than data usage.”

IDC research manager European mobile devices Marta Pinto said: “Vodafone’s focus is on making sure there is no surcharge on 5G bundles both for consumers and companies. This is important, as investors will continue to closely observe how carriers balance the need to heavily invest in fast 5G rollouts with monetising the network.”