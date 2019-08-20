Yealink boosts team with appointment of industry veteran

Yealink are part of the wider Nycomm group

UC specialists Yealink has boosted its team with the appointment of a brand new channel business development manager.

Dawn Lill takes up the role, with over 30 years experience in the channel and has been tasked with driving sales and develop closer reseller relationships.

Lill joins from Voiceflex where she worked as dealer account manager and has previously held roles at Mitel and Daisy Group.

The move comes as Yealink aim to boost its UC and collaborations solutions, which includes deskphones, audio conferencing and video-based technologies.

Yealink head of business Warren Bone said: “Dawn’s arrival is a massive boost as it encapsulates our continued pursuit to combine the highest levels of service with unrivalled expertise.”